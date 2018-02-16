German journalist Deniz Yücel released from jail in Turkey

Deniz Yücel, a German journalist who had been in jail in Turkey for a year, has been freed.

Deniz Yücel, who had been detained in an Istanbul prison for a year without any charges brought, has been freed, Germany's Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

A spokesman thanked the Turkish judiciary and pointed out that Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel had been "working intensively towards a solution" in his case.

Yücel, who has both German and Turkish citizenship, is a correspondent for German daily Welt.

At a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım had hinted that there was some "movement" in Yücel's case and that he hoped Yücel would be released soon.

Welt Editor-in-Chief Ulf Poschardt said on Twitter that his release was "the best news ever, we are so happy! Thanks to all supporters." The daily had earlier been informed of the release by Yücel's lawyer Veysel Ok.

(EVRENSEL DAILY)

