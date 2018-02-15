Turkey’s unemployment at 10.3 percent in November period

Unemployment in Turkey stood at 10.3 percent at November period, including the months October, November and December.

According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data, the number of unemployed persons aged 15 years old and over decreased by 440 thousand to 3 million 275 thousand persons in the period of November in Turkey, compared with the same period of the previous year.

The unemployment rate occurred 10.3 percent with 1.8 percentage point decrease.

In the same period, non-agricultural unemployment rate occurred as 12.2 percent with 2.1 percentage point decrease.

While youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 19.3 percent with 3.3 percentage point decrease, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 10.5 percent with 1.8 percentage point decrease.

The number of employed persons rose by 1 million 448 thousand to 28 million 515 thousand persons in the period of November 2017 compared with the same period of the previous year while the employment rate occurred as 47.3 percent with 1.5 percentage point increase.

During this period;

- the number of employees in the agricultural sector was 244 thousand,

- the number of people working in non-agricultural sectors increased by 1 million 205 thousand,

Of those employed;

- 18.6 percent were in agriculture,

- 19.2 percent in trade,

- 7.6 percent in construction,

- 54.6 percent were in the service sector.

Compared to the same period of previous year, Employment in agriculture decreased by 0.1 percentage point, industry decreased by 0.5 percentage point while construction increased by 0.2 percentage point and services increased by 0.4 percentage point.

The number of persons in the labour force realized 31 million 790 thousand persons with 1 million 9 thousand persons increase in the period of November 2017 compared with the same period of the previous year.

Labour force participation rate (LFPR) was 52.8 percent with 0.7 percentage point increase. LFPR for a male was 72.1 percent with 0.2 percentage point increase and the rate for a female was 33.8 percent with 1.1 percentage point increase compared with the same period of the previous year.

Seasonally adjusted employed persons increased by 143 thousand persons and occurred 28 million 780 thousand persons compared with the previous period. Seasonally adjusted employment rate occurred 47.8 percent with 0.2 percentage point increase.

Seasonally adjusted labour force participation rate was 53.2 percent with 0.1 percentage point increase compared with the previous period. According to the number of employment by sector, employment in agriculture increased by 21 thousand persons, construction increased by 35 thousand persons and services increased by 87 thousand persons while industry realized without any change. (DHA)